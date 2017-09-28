Apple said to reach final terms for Bain’s Toshiba chip bid

Apple Inc is reported to have reached agreement with Bain Capital in bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 28 — Apple Inc has agreed to terms with Bain Capital in the private equity firm’s two trillion yen (RM75.16 billion) bid for Toshiba Corp.’s memory chip unit, paving the way for a final agreement announcement as soon today, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple is part of a consortium of partners Bain has assembled for the offer aimed at resolving a contentious auction that has stretched over eight months, said the people, asking not to be named because the matter isn’t public.

The formal announcement may slip given Toshiba’s track record of missing deadlines, they said. Dell Inc and SK Hynix Inc are also providing financial support.

Apple is interested in the chip unit because of the strategic importance of flash memory. The compact chips are essential for its iPhones and iPods, storing photos, video clips and phone numbers. Only a handful of companies make the highest-end technology and the dominant player is Samsung Electronics Co, a rival in smartphones that controls about 40 per cent of the market for flash memory.

Toshiba is selling off its chips business to pay for billions of dollars in losses in its US nuclear business. The company needs to raise the money by March to avoid seeing its shares delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Toshiba expects the deal to close by March 31 and aims to restore a positive net worth by the end of the fiscal year.

Seiji Ishibashi, a Toshiba spokesman, said the company is aiming to conclude the contract as soon as possible.

The auction has been complicated by legal action from Western Digital Corp, which has argued it should have veto rights in any sale because of its partnership with Toshiba in the chips business. The Japanese company disputes that and sued Western Digital for more than US$1 billion (RM4.21 billion) for interfering in the auction. — Bloomberg