AllianceDBS maintains ‘buy’ call on Bursa Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — AllianceDBS Research has maintained a 'buy' call on Bursa Malaysia Bhd with a target price of RM12.00 after the local stock exchange operator posted bullish earnings in the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 (2Q17).

In a note today, the research house said the target price was based on the company's dividend discount model.

“It has assumed a 94 per cent dividend payout (excluding special dividends) and 4.5 per cent long-term growth, implying 26 times of the financial year 2018 earnings per share,” it said.

It added that Bursa generously paid out more than 90 per cent of its net profits historically, and the room for special dividend was dependent on its cash surplus management.

Besides, AllianceDBS also said the company's potential structural changes, such as revision in listing fees, revamp in fee structure and streamlining of its surveillance role, could unlock its earnings potential.

Yesterday, Bursa declared an interim and a special dividend of 20 sen per share and 15 sen per share, respectively, as its earnings rose 20.3 per cent to RM59.54 million in 2Q17.

At 10.25am, the stock exchange’s share price was up six sen ato RM10.56 with 1,300 shares changing hands. — Bernama