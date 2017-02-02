Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Alliance Bank appoints Ahmad Don as new chairman

Thursday February 2, 2017
Tan Sri Ahmad Mohd Don is Alliance Bank Malaysia’s new Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director. — File picTan Sri Ahmad Mohd Don is Alliance Bank Malaysia’s new Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Ahmad Mohd Don as new Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director effective yesterday.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Alliance Bank said, Ahmad Don has vast experience in finance and banking and has worked in various capacities with Pernas Securities Sdn Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Bhd and Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank).

“He served as Maybank's Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from 1991 to 1994.

“Ahmad, an United Kingdom-Aberystwyth University graduate, was Bank Negara Malaysia Governor from May 1994 to August 1998,” it said.

Currently, he is Chairman of Zurich Takaful Bhd, Zurich Insurance Malaysia Bhd, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd and Sunway REIT Management Sdn Bhd. ― Bernama

