Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Alibaba entertainment affiliate to invest over US$7.2b over next three years

Wednesday December 28, 2016
08:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Football legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotelFootball legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotel

The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?

The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’

ProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik SpinProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik Spin

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Alibaba's entertainment business underwent a major reorganisation. — Reuters picAlibaba's entertainment business underwent a major reorganisation. — Reuters picBEIJING, Dec 28 — Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, the entertainment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to invest more than 50 billion yuan (RM32.2 billion) over the next three years, the affiliate’s chief executive said.

In an internal email seen by Reuters and confirmed by an Alibaba group spokeswoman, the affiliate’s new CEO Yu Yongfu pledged to invest in content, saying “he didn’t come to play.”

Alibaba’s entertainment business underwent a major reorganisation in October, marking a total consolidation of the company’s media assets.

At the same time, Yu, former CEO of Alibaba unit UCWeb Inc, became the chairman and chief executive of the new operation.

It was not immediately clear whether the 50 billion yuan figure includes a previously disclosed a 10 billion yuan fund for new projects in the unit.

The Alibaba group spokeswoman declined to give more specific details on the affiliate’s investments. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline