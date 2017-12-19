AirAsia X names new CFO

Wong will report directly to AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail and will be responsible for corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations. ― Reuters picSEPANG, Dec 19 — AirAsia X Bhd announced today that Wong Mee Yen will be its new chief financial officer (CFO) starting Jan 1, 2018.

Wong will replace the outgoing Cheok Huei Shian who has led the AirAsia X finance division since 2015.

Cheok is leaving for personal reasons, but will continue with the company through December to ensure a smooth transition.

AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said the airline was pleased that Wong was rejoining.

“She is an old hand who previously worked closely with Tony and me as group financial controller of AirAsia Bhd.

“She was part of the core team in the early days of AirAsia and has played an instrumental role in the success of AirAsia and getting the company listed on the Bursa Stock Exchange.”

Wong had been with AirAsia from 2004 to 2007 as group financial controller. Prior to AirAsia X, Wong was the chief financial officer (MRT Project) of LMG Rail Car Sdn Bhd.