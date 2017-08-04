10 outstanding Malaysian-based Asean companies, individuals named

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Ten outstanding Malaysian-based companies and individuals were presented with the Asean@50 Achievement Awards tonight.

Hosted by the Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC), Malaysia, the accolades are a testament of the success and opportunities which Asean has offered.

The Asean@50 Achievement Awards were a part of Asean-BAC Malaysia’s activities in leading the economic pillar-private sector celebrations of the Asean’s 50th anniversary this year.

Asean-BAC Chairman Tan Sri Dr Munir Majid said: “These companies and individuals will help raise Asean’s profile among Asean peoples even as it must be realised, much remains to be done to give content to form.”

The awards were presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was accompanied by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

The highest honour went to Sunway Group Chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution and achievement in Malaysia, Asean and beyond.

Other recipients of the Asean@50 Achievement Awards included the Golden Jubilee Award, which was presented to YTL Corporation Bhd and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Fashionvalet’s Datin Vivy Yusof.

The dinner gathered 600 guests from Asean, including Malaysia, and other countries. — Bernama