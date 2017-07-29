Zunar cancels cartoon exhibition after Penang Umno Youth plans ‘friendly’ visit

Cartoonist Zulkiflee Anwar Ulhaque (Zunar) seen at Best Western Hotel, Petaling Jaya, October 2, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Political cartoonist Zulkiflee Anwar Haque said today he is cancelling a cartoon exhibition in Penang scheduled tomorrow after the Umno Youth chapter from the state announced a so-called “friendly” visit there.

The man known as Zunar claimed the visit was a threat of physical intimidation, and accused the police of failing to guarantee that they will handle the mob.

“Based on last year’s experience, this is not a normal visit, but more of an act of physical intimidation. Umno Youth under Khairy Jamaluddin has on many occasions become very rowdy and aggressive, as seen at my exhibition venue in Komtar last November.

“Also as per last year, there is no guarantee that the police would take any action to stop them. So, I have no choice but to call off the exhibition due to security reasons,” Zunar said in a statement.

The exhibition titled “Ketawa Pink Pink” was originally plan to held at an open space in Beach Street, George Town.

Zunar said the cartoons he planned to show will still be published, and he also mooted making them available as digital open source material.

A poster has previously been spread online inviting the public to join in the “friendly” visit, featuring caricature versions of Zunar and a man who resembles Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng.

Last year, about 50 protesters from Penang Umno Youth stormed into Zunar’s exhibition at the third floor of Komtar and cornered the cartoonist, demanding that he pack up and leave.