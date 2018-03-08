Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ziana Zain’s husband faces heavier penalty for caning son

Thursday March 8, 2018
05:03 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump promises US friends ‘flexibility’ in trade war rowTrump promises US friends ‘flexibility’ in trade war row

Spanish women stop work for a day in first ‘feminist strike’Spanish women stop work for a day in first ‘feminist strike’

The Edit: Deceptively whimsical photos that tell trauma of rapeThe Edit: Deceptively whimsical photos that tell trauma of rape

Thousands gather in Florence for Astori funeralThousands gather in Florence for Astori funeral

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Armin Zaharin is led out of the Shah Alam Magistrates Court today. ― Bernama picArmin Zaharin is led out of the Shah Alam Magistrates Court today. ― Bernama picSHAH ALAM, March 8 — The husband of popular local artiste Ziana Zain faces a heavier penalty for voluntarily causing hurt to their 10-year-old son after the prosecution today amended the charge against him.

At the proceeding today, magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin granted deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih’s application to amend the charge against Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri to Section 324 read with 326A of the Penal Code.

The accused was initially charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 10 years imprisonment or with fine or with whipping, or any two of the punishments on conviction.

Section 326A provides for twice the maximum jail sentence stated in Section 324.

Armin Zaharin, 53, is accused of caning the victim at a house in Denai Alam here between 8pm and 11.30pm on February 24.

He was first charged at the same court last Tuesday.

The DPP proposed RM10,000 as bail but the magistrate maintained the earlier sum of RM5,000 with one surety, after counsel Muhammad Zufar Elias told the court that the accused was self-employed and only relied on commissions as his income.

“My client also has to support his aged and ailing mother; this is also the first time he has been charged with an offence,” he said in mitigation.

Raja Noor Adilla fixed April 6 for remention. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram