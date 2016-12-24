‘Zero tolerance’ Nur Jazlan next in charge of ridding Malaysia’s drug habit

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has been chosen to be the next Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) president, replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum.

His appointment will likely upset anti-drug groups and policy experts due to the deputy home minister’s stand on criminalising drug addiction.

Nur Jazlan has been consistent in maintaining Malaysia’s “zero tolerance” policy on drugs, claiming that substituting drugs like heroin with methadone does not solve the problem of addiction in shooting down calls for compulsory detention centres (Puspen) to change their form of treatment.

His appointment as Pemadam chief will affect the organisation’s approach and methods in tackling the issue of drug abuse in Malaysia, which the government says has been the country’s “number one” enemy for more than 30 years.

Nur Jazlan told Malay Mail Online that his appointment was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the Cabinet committee meeting on eradicating drugs last Tuesday, but it will be finalised once he receives a signed letter of appointment from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

No to decriminalising drug abuse

The Pulai MP has maintained that the government’s zero tolerance approach is still relevant, despite calls to decriminalise the possession or usage of drugs like cannabis and marijuana for recreational and/or medical purposes.

“You can’t solve the problem of drugs by just decriminalising it so it does not appear in the crime statistics. NGOs fail to mention that once people have gotten a taste of soft drugs, they move on to the harder ones,” he said.

Health and policy experts have criticised the deputy minister for dismissing the need to revamp Puspen’s treatment methods and the success rate of alternative treatments like methadone.

“Puspen centres are from people who are convicted in the courts. Decision is borne based on the need separate hardcore ones from the rest who are in the Cure and Care centres.

“Do you want those who are convicted criminals to freely mix around with those who go for volunteer treatment at the Cure and Care centres?” he asked.

Nur Jazlan also said the government was being unfairly criticised for its methods in Puspen centres, and drug alternatives are readily available in the Cure and Care centres.

Both Puspen and Cure and Care centres are run by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

“Our anti-drug efforts are dependent on our official policy. If our policy is zero tolerance it means the treatment is cold turkey. The harm reduction methods are already available through the Cure and Care centres.

“Drug substitution is still drug abuse, no matter how you frame it.”

Revamping Pemadam

One of the main challenges for Nur Jazlan will be to revamp Pemadam’s image and methods in reaching out to a new generation of Malaysians in a bid to discourage drug abuse.

Nur Jazlan admitted that many of the state-level district officers, who are Pemadam officials are old and many may not necessarily have a grasp of the new kind of drugs in the market today.

“There are a lot of the people there in current the Pemadam set up, they are very sentimental towards it, but the thing is they have aged along with Pemadam.

“Many of them are reluctant to let go… but the leadership on this cannot be led by the older generation, it must be the young ones, my task is to rejuvenate the leadership at the district level.”

He also said Pemadam’s outreach work and anti-drug campaigns in the past have not been effective, and the need to for engagement with non-Muslim, non-religious groups.

“If you look at it, most of the drug addicts are Malays, and for some reason the non-Muslim groups have their methods and approaches to curb the problem among non-Muslims, so it would be good for us to reach out and engage with them,” he explained.

Nur Jazlan also said that drugs are still easily available via smuggling through airports, seaports as well as highway road links at Malaysia’s borders.

“This has made drug dealing, drug abuse easier,” he added, saying that his position as deputy home minister will help in his role as Pemadam president.

