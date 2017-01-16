Zainal Rahim Seman appointed Public Services Department D-G

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman has been appointed as the new director-general of the Public Service Department (PSD) effective today.

The announcement was made, here, today by Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Zainal Rahim, 59, who replaces Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidi Zainal whose term of service ended last Dec 31, was previously director-general of the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU).

“He has wide experience in land and district administration, human resource management and development project management through his public service career,” said Ali in his statement on the new appointment.

Zainal Rahim, who has been in public service for over 33 years, had also served as secretary-general of the Human Resources Ministry and Penang state secretary.

Ali also recorded his appreciation for Mohamad Zabidi’s services and contribution to the public service sector and the nation for over 35 years. — Bernama