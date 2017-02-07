Zaid: I’m the only minister who quit on principle

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya February 7, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Anticipating cynicism over his DAP membership, Datuk Zaid Ibrahim said posts in the party mean little to him, claiming to be the only Malaysian minister to have resigned on principle.

Calling himself “a serious politician”, the former law minister also insisted he is nothing like Tunku Aziz Ibrahim, the former DAP vice-chairman and senator who left the party four years after he joined, only to turn into one of its biggest detractors.

“Who else has resigned on principle as a minister in the country? There has been only me in the history of this country. So what more must I prove?” Zaid told DAP portal Roketkini in an interview held a day prior to his announcement this morning.

Facing mockery from Umno after he left PKR and formed Parti Kesejahteraan Insan Tanah Air (Kita), Zaid claimed that unlike Tunku Aziz, he has not smeared any party that he left.

“But I am really a serious politician. I am not like Tunku Aziz. I do not badmouth parties that I have left. That is the difference between me and Tunku Aziz,” he said.

“People should really evaluate me based on the principles I hold. Look at my stand and beliefs, not because I left PKR.”

Under Umno, Zaid was the law minister during the administration of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in 2008, but he resigned from the post the same year as a protest against a spate of arrests under the Internal Security Act 1960, resulting in suspension from the ruling party.

The year after, Zaid joined PKR, and then contested the Hulu Selangor by-election in 2010. He lost to Barisan Nasional’s Datuk P Kamalanathan, now deputy education minister.

He quit PKR later that year after pulling out of a race for the party’s deputy president post and formed Kita. Zaid stepped down as Kita president in 2012 amid internal squabbles.

In February 2014, he offered to contest the Kajang by-election as an independent before withdrawing his candidacy less than a month later.

In the interview, Zaid denied any rift with PKR, claiming that his relationship with de facto Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and with his friends in the party remains the same.

“I had contested, but that does not mean he is my enemy,” he said, referring to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, whom he had faced for that post in 2010.

In an anticipated press conference today, Datuk Zaid Ibrahim officially announced his membership with DAP, saying he would prove claims that the predominantly ethnic Chinese Opposition party is not anti-Malay.

The former Umno minister said he chose DAP because of its proven track record, pointing to the Penang administration as proof that the party is consistent with its aspiration for a corruption-free Malaysia.