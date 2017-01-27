Zahid: Those out to topple me not from Umno, BN

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the attempt to topple him was being masterminded by an opposition party that was using several non-governmental organisations and certain groups. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that those out to topple him in Bagan Datuk in the next general election are not from Umno or other component parties of the Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Deputy Prime Minister said the attempt was being masterminded by an opposition party that was using several non-governmental organisations and certain groups.

Admitting it was the job of the Opposition to try and defeat him in the election, the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, however, said the modus operandi this time was very different from the tactics that are being employed for other areas.

“They are using these NGOs and groups to erode support for me,” he told reporters here today.

He was countering Opposition claims that remarks he made to the effect at a function in Bagan Datuk on Jan 20 showed that there was an internal crisis in Umno, the backbone of the ruling BN coalition.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, had attended a pinning of the rank (honorary) ceremony for 38 top management staff of the Home Ministry led by its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim. — Bernama