Zahid says will ‘retire’ from politics before turning 93

By Jerry Choong

Sunday March 18, 2018
05:56 PM GMT+8

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that he will retire from politics when he is ready to allow younger leaders to take over. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that he will retire from politics when he is ready to allow younger leaders to take over. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSERDANG, Mar 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that he will retire from politics when he is ready to allow younger leaders to take over.

Zahid took a humorous jibe at former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying the upcoming general election would be his last.

Speaking at the TN50 dialogue session for residents of his constituency Bagan Datuk, Zahid joked that he told his BN colleagues that he wished to make way for a younger generation of leaders.

“I will retire from politics before I am 93 years old. But they (his colleagues) wish for me to stay on for at least another 20 years.” he said, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Dr Mahathir turns 93 in July, and has made a political comeback and currently leads the Pakatan Harapan coalition as its chairman.

The PH chairman is expected to contest in the upcoming general election.

