Zahid says allegations and attacks will not deter Umno machinery

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — file picBAGAN SERAI, Aug 19 — Umno machinery is not perturbed by the various allegations and attacks against the party because it has a firm hold on the principle of loyalty, especially in winning the hearts of voters during the 14th General Election (GE14).

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno members should be united in handling mind attacks including being tested by an ungrateful figure and the enemy of the party.

“It is the responsibility of all leaders and political members to ensure that Umno continues to be relevant and to look after the party consistently.

“Umno members across the country are urged to continue their ‘istiqomah’ (consistency) and ‘wala’ (fidelity) to strengthen the party,” he said when opening the Larut Umno Division delegates conference at Bukit Merah Lake Town Resort here today.

Also present were Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who is also Larut Member of Parliament and Larut Umno Division chief Datuk Faizul Arby Mohd Shohor.

The deputy prime minister said history proved that leaders and politicians who showed ‘wala’ will continue to be praised compared to those who only pursued positions until they are willing to conspire with Umno’s political enemies.

“Even if (we are) hit by a big storm, if we love the party, if we are loyal to the post, one day God will reward us, it’s the reward of being loyal,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is currently carrying out the duties of Umno deputy president, called for party members in Perak to continue to give their full support towards Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir in the upcoming GE14.

“We were tested for 11 months (administered by the opposition) after the GE12, how we have suffered... God will test us again in GE14 which will be held this year or next year,” he added. — Bernama