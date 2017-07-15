Zahid: Pakatan ship with three captains ‘doomed to sink’

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Pakatan Harapan naming three top leaders is like having three captains on a ship. — Bernama picTANGKAK, July 15 — Pakatan Harapan’s move in naming three individuals as their top leaders is like embarking on a voyage by ship that is doomed to sink for having three captains with different route maps, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno vice president assuming the duties of party deputy president, said by now the people must be wondering who would be holding the executive power in Pakatan Harapan and how it could possibly function when each of its top leaders had their own path to follow.

“Logically, a ship which has three captains will be in trouble because one captain would want to sail to the right, while the other to the left, the ship is doomed to sink.

“We are not questioning their decision, that’s their problem, but we want the people to analyse this. If they have different route maps, which way they are actually going?

“Look at the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) track records. We are capable of championing the people because we practiced the power-sharing concept,” he said when opening the Ledang Umno Division Delegates Conference here today.

Also present was Ledang Umno chief Datuk Hamim Samuri, who is also Minister of natural Resources and Environment.

Ahmad Zahid said through the concept of power-sharing and despite the fact that Umno is the backbone of the coalition, BN had proved that it had never marginalised the rights and interest of the people, regardless of their race and religion.

“Yes, Umno has been championing the Malays and Islam, but at the same time, the non-Malays and non-Muslims have never been marginalised. That is BN’s power-sharing policy,” he said.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan, which comprises Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) announced its new leadership structure with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its de facto leader, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the chairman and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the president.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister said the ‘Malay Tsunami’ promoted by the opposition in view of the upcoming 14th general election was just a psychological warfare played with the intention to win the support of the people.

“They are calling on the Malays to create a tsunami of support for them despite knowing very well that the support is now at the lowest level. Election is not based on study, but more of a field work, so we must win the hearts and minds of the voters,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said he believed that Pakatan Harapan would register with the Election Commission as a political entity to enable its candidates to be fielded using the same symbol at the next general election.

As the Home Minister, he said he would tell the Registry of Societies (ROS) to act professionally in looking into the details filled in the application.

He said ROS should also ensure that Pakatan Harapan would remain committed to adhering the Societies Act 1966 as a coalition of political parties entity.

“I also expect the ROS to ask them who their actual leader is,” he added. — Bernama