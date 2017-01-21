Zahid: Government put aside NPL for education fund to benefit all students

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — file picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 21 -- The government is willing to put aside non-performing loans (NPL) from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to ensure that every strata of society had the opportunity to study up to the highest level.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that from the commercial aspect, the PTPTN was not a viable financial institution because of the high NPL.

“As a former bank executive and chairman, the PTPTN certainly is not viable from the commercial aspect because of the very high NPL, much higher than those who are paying back.

“The government is willing to forget the NPL for the sake of responsibility to see that the people have educational opportunity. The government’s commitment supersedes commercial value, supersedes banking values set by financial institution standards,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this when officiating the launching of the Matching Grant and ‘Kempen Jom Menabung Tabung bersama Tabung Pendidikan’ here held in conjunction with the Perak Menteri Besar Retreat Programme. — Bernama

MORE TO COME