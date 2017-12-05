Zahid: Ex-Umno leaders now ‘political shamans’ out to destroy party

Ahmad Zahid poked fun at Opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, calling her a mere puppet and that the one with the true power within PH is Dr Mahathir. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Umno is now under the threat of “political shamans” in the form of former party leaders, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamid said today.

The acting Umno deputy president stressed that the Malays have been divided by former party leaders like Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after both left to form Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“Our people are becoming increasingly divided. From being split in two, then three, now we are split five ways.

“Our previous leaders are now the political shamans out to crush Umno. In the past, these were the people who practised chaotic politics,” Zahid said during his speech at the Umno delegates opening address tonight.

He went on to claim that Opposition parties are plagued by internal problems including some with their own party constitution.

“We are unlike other parties which disregard regulations and laws. There are Opposition parties which refuse to observe the provisions outlined by regulations and laws. Even without holding branch meetings, high-level meetings are abruptly held.

“The constitution of the party is not observed either. They name their wings as they please. Their administration is self-serving,” he said.

While he did not mention names, the deputy prime minister was most likely referring to parties like PPBM whose constitutional issues have been cited as one of the reasons the Registrar of Societies (RoS) refuses to register Pakatan Harapan as an official pact.

He also poked fun at Opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, calling her a mere puppet and that the one with the true power within PH is Dr Mahathir.

“A voiceless president, apparently without power, while the chairman reigns supreme, making decisions at his own whims and fancies,” Zahid added.

He also said they would face problems when it comes to seat negotiations as all of the parties had their own interests and agendas, unlike Barisan Nasional.

The Umno general assembly begins today and runs until December 9. This year’s assembly will not have any party elections and is looked to focus on the coming general elections next year.