Zahid describes Opposition leaders as puppeteers

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described Opposition leaders as puppeteers. ― Bernama picKANGAR, Sept 17 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described the leaders of the opposition party as puppeteers who planned a massive agenda to influence people to hate the national leadership.

In this regard, he reminded the people to help stop the act which could lead to hatred towards the government.

“Their acting script has reached the end. We know their agenda ... (but) when (we) get trapped, they can easily influence us,” he said when launching the Arau Umno division delegates conference at 2020 Hall here today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also an Umno vice-president discharging the duties of the deputy president, said Umno had been tested twice namely in the 12th and 13th general elections, when it almost lost to the opposition.

“Let’s rise and unite to defend the party’s struggle to uphold the religion, race and nation,” said Ahmad Zahid.

He also reminded the Malays on how they were segregated by the colonialists who implemented the divide and rule policy and it would recur if they were not united.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, called on the public to stop spreading false news. — Bernama