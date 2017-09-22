WWF scorecard shows most Malaysian, Singaporean brands silent on palm oil source

Palm oil is widely used in almost a majority of supermarket food products, and accounts to at least 5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Malaysia. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― A majority of Malaysian and Singaporean brands do not disclose how they source for palm oil for their products, a scorecard by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has revealed.

According to a report in UK daily The Guardian, about 70 per cent of the brands in Malaysia and Singapore did not disclose any information when asked about how how far along they are in sourcing for sustainable palm oil.

“We were disappointed at the number of non responses,” WWF Malaysia’s sustainable markets programme lead Denise Westerhout reportedly said, noting that only 16 out of the 47 companies surveyed gave any form of response.

However, 15 out of the 16 companies that responded admitted to taking no action to source for sustainable palm oil, the report said.

“They don’t even have the infrastructure, or the facility, or the resources to comment on the scorecard,” said Benjamin Loh, WWF Malaysia’s sustainable palm oil manager.

Malaysia is the second largest palm oil producer in the world after Indonesia.