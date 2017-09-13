World will laugh if Malaysia swaps GST for SST, says Customs chief

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam asserted that the GST has proven to be a more comprehensive, efficient and transparent tax system. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam said today Malaysia will become a laughing stock if the government brings back the Sales and Services Tax (SST) two years after introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He asserted that the GST has proven to be a more comprehensive, efficient and transparent tax system, The Star reported on its website.

“Some 168 countries have already implemented the same system and the Middle Eastern nations are expected to follow suit, starting with the United Arab Emirates next year.

“The whole world will laugh at us if we were to revert to SST,” Subromaniam was quoted saying while launching the Kota Tinggi GST office in Johor.

He decried those who continued to criticise the GST on social media, allegedly for their personal benefit.

“What is even more sad is that some top leaders in the country are twisting the truth for their own benefit,” he was quoted saying further.

The report did not indicate whom Subromaniam was referring to, if any.

The 6 per cent GST contributed RM41 billion to the country’s revenue last year and is forecasted to add RM42 billion to the Treasury this year.

Critics of the consumption tax have blamed it for adding to their economic burden by raising living costs the past two years.

But Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is also finance minister has said the GST has helped halved Malaysia’s fiscal deficit from 6.7 per cent in 2009 to 3.1 per cent in 2016.