Workers’ retrenchment insurance Bill deferred to October

Mustapa moved this morning to defer the EIS Bill, which had its first reading in the Parliament last week. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The government has deferred the Employment Insurance System (EIS) Bill 2017 to the next Dewan Rakyat meeting.

The EIS Bill, which attempts to create a scheme and fund to help retrenched workers with contribution by both employers and employees, will now have its second and third reading in October, when the lower House of Parliament resumes.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed moved this morning to defer the EIS Bill, which had its first reading in the Parliament last week.

The Bill was one of four Bills deferred by Putrajaya to the next sitting. The others are the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Amendment) Bill 2017, Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2017, and Stamp (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Today is the last day of the second meeting of the Dewan Rakyat, which is in its fifth session.

The EIS Bill has met with objections from both employers and trade unions, some who felt that the statutory contribution amount proposed was not proportionate to the amount of retrenched workers.

As a result of the deferred Bills, the private member's Bill by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act will move up the order paper to number six from 10th.

It is however unclear if Hadi's amendment Bill will be debated today.