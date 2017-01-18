Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 9:27 pm GMT+8

Women, feminists, should support amendments to Act 355, says deputy minister

Wednesday January 18, 2017
08:45 PM GMT+8

KEPALA BATAS, Jan 18 — Women and feminists should support the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or Act 355 as it will protect them from victimisation.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Ashraf Wajdi Dusuki said the proposed amendments seek to enhance the power of the shariah courts by raising the fines on offenders.

“I find it strange that feminists objected to the proposed amendments to Act 355 as they are actually meant to protect the women.

“Presently, the shariah court can only impose a fine of RM5,000 for failure to give alimony. This is inadequate for divorcees,” he said after witnessing the contract signing by 1,506 KAFA teachers here, today. — Bernama

