Body of naked woman found in Klang

The pedestrian bridge along Jalan Raja Nong in Klang, Selangor where the naked body of a woman gone missing two years ago, was found on December 18, 2017. — Picture courtesy of South Klang PoliceKLANG, Dec 18 — The body of a woman stripped of all her clothing was found under a pedestrian bridge in Klang today. She was believed to have been murdered.

Police identified the deceased as a 37-year-old Malaysian widow who had been reported missing since 2015 from Pandamaran, Klang based on fingerprints obtained at the scene by investigators.

South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said police are investigating the case as murder as they believe she was killed somewhere else and taken to the location for disposal.

“We found no substantial evidence at the scene that were able to assist in the investigations,” he said.

Shamsul said forensic investigators along with K-9 units arrived at the location and found the deceased dressed only in her underwear and a pair of shorts around her left ankle.

“It is too early to determine if the deceased was also sexually assaulted prior to the murder and conclusive findings can only be provided after a post-mortem is conducted,” he said.

Further checks on the body also revealed bruises on her right eye and a bump on her forehead.

The body is now at the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, Klang for a post-mortem examination.

Shamsul said police have arrested three men to facilitate investigations.

The main suspect is a 54-year-old believed to have been living with the woman before she went missing, based on a tip-off from the public.

Little information is known about the other two men except they had been housemates with the woman before she moved in with the 54-year-old.

A background search of the victim, a mother of two girls, revealed she was nabbed for a drug offence last year.

The deceased’s biological sister had lodged a missing person’s report in March this year as she was seeking to take custody of the two children aged 10 and 15.

The sister had been caring for the girls in Shah Alam since their mother disappeared.

The victim was also found to have married and divorced a man who resided in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Authorities were alerted to the body by a passer-by underneath a pedestrian bridge near SK Kampung Jawa 2 along Jalan Raja Nong around 7.41am.