Woman withdraws molest report against well-connected preacher

According to a report, Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh confirmed that the woman had applied to retract the report. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — A woman who lodged a report against a man — who claimed to be an Islamic preacher — for allegedly molesting her has retracted her accusation, theSun reported today.

The paper quoted Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh confirming that the woman had applied to retract the report.

“The complainant wants to retract the report but we will conclude our investigations and submit our findings to the Attorney-General Chambers to seek further advice on the case. The case is for outraging modesty under Section 354 of the Penal Code” he reportedly said.

He revealed the man also has a record of previous crimes. The paper reported he was believed to have committed trespass, molestation, domestic violence and gang-robbery.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur CID chief Asst Comm Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the man was remanded on Friday after a report was lodged by the alleged victim’s father, but was released on bail on Tuesday.

Rusdi told mStar the man holds Malaysian permanent resident status. Amar Singh said today the police will decide whether to revoke it after wrapping up the investigation.

The self-styled preacher reportedly used Facebook, as well as his status, religious appearance, and promise of religious talks to lure women before taking advantage of them through religious healing or blessing ceremonies.

A check by Malay Mail Online on a Facebook page claiming to represent the preacher showed numerous photos of the man with top leaders from both ruling party Umno and the Opposition, and even Islamist party PAS.