Woman abducted from Setapak let go after seven hours

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― A woman faced terrifying moments when she was abducted by three men while waiting for a business meeting at a cafe in a shopping centre in Setapak, here this morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said during incident, the 26-year-old woman was waiting for a man when suddenly she was pulled by three unknown men into a white Toyota Alphard MPV at 10.20am.

“The incident was witnessed by several people at the shopping centre. However, the victim was released along the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) at 5.30pm after her two mobile phones were taken by the suspects,” he said in a statement here today.

Amar said the victim suffered injuries to her right big toe and left hand due to struggling against her abductors and was sent to hospital for treatment.

He said initial investigations revealed that the suspects had rented the vehicle and that a manhunt had been launch to track them down.