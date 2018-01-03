With voters partisan, Umno leader confident BN can win with ‘good and clean’ candidates

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said evaluation for candidates can only be done by scrutinising each constituency rather than lumping them all together. ― Picture by Roslan KhamisKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) has a good chance of winning the next general elections if “good and credible” candidates are selected, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has said.

Following a recent survey that revealed voters are mostly still partisan despite an increasing proportion that puts stock in candidates, the Umno leader said evaluation for candidates can only be done by scrutinising each constituency rather than lumping them all together.

“This time if BN can put up reasonably good and clean candidates and overcome protest within Umno by putting up young candidates then it should work better for us.

“Personal touch by candidates and incumbents is the only way to attract traditionally anti-establishment voters,” Nur Jazlan told Malay Mail when contacted.

The deputy home minister was responding to a recent survey by International Islamic University Malaysia's professor Datuk Syed Arabi Abdullah Idid, who found that nearly half of over 1,000 Malaysians polled believed that the choice of candidates would influence who they voted for more than political parties.

However, the survey also found that 53 per cent of Malay and Bumiputera respondents would vote for candidates over parties, notably higher than the 37 per cent of ethnic Chinese and 28 per cent of ethnic Indian respondents who would do so.

The Pulai MP also agreed with the survey's conclusion that parties would be able to retain traditional supporters despite the current political climate which has led to the formation of new parties like Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara.

“Traditional voters would follow party lines. That is why PAS can still hold their votes despite breakaway groups like Amanah,” Nur Jazlan added.

In December last year, BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak had said that the coalition will evaluate its candidates for the 14th general elections using a “new and tough” system that has failed even top leaders from its component parties.

Pakatan trying to win fence-sitters over

The survey also showed that respondents who were uncertain of their affiliations indicated that they gave greater weight to the candidate rather than the party, with 68 per cent saying they would do so.

DAP's political education director Liew Chin Tong said the results show that the traditional BN and PAS voter base is no longer set in stone as many of the voters have become fence-sitters ahead of the next elections.

“This is the crumbling of the Umno-PAS hold on Malay voters. Many of them have now become persuadable or swing voters. They are yet to be convinced of the alternatives but they are no longer affiliated to Umno-PAS,” he told Malay Mail.

The incumbent Kluang MP explained that while the Opposition has not been able to convince these “swing voters” yet, it works to their advantage as many of them are looking for alternatives outside of BN now.

“Have the Opposition won them over? Not yet. But can the Opposition win them over? Yes, provided Pakatan Harapn becomes an inspiring choice with clarity in leadership, forward looking and transformative policies and very convincing slate of candidates,” Liew said.

Klang MP Charles Santiago meanwhile said in the next coming months, Pakatan Harapan needs to sharpen up their candidate list to win as many votes as possible, especially from the younger generation who may not come out to vote compared to previous elections.

“We have to target this young people group. We have to focus on the candidates that we field. They play a very significant role in helping to garner votes.

“Candidate selection is very important to the younger generation, especially the group that is below 35-years-olds,” Charles said in response to the survey.

The DAP lawmaker added that while it will be hard to sway traditional Malay voters, it would be easier for the Opposition to attract the fence-sitters as many of them were already leaning towards being anti-establishment.

The majority of youths polled this year in a Merdeka Centre survey did not trust politicians and showed major disdain towards politics.

About one in four of those surveyed felt that their votes do not make a difference in elections and 71 per cent felt that they have no influence over what the government does.