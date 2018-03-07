Wild boar wanders into mosque, injures worshipper

A local daily reported that the wild boar injured one worshipper in the ensuing commotion as others tried to chase it outside. — Picture via Facebook/Nizam AyuSUNGAI BULOH, March 7 ― Muslim worshippers at the Sungai Plong mosque were stunned when a wild boar wandered into their prayer hall during Magrib last night.

The beast, which had a neck injury, hurt one worshipper in the ensuing commotion as others tried to chase it outside, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported.

“Many attempted to save themselves and tried to chase the animal away from the prayer hall,” Imam Ungku Ahmad Hazwan Ungku Kamarudin was quoted saying.

The boar also rammed into two motorcycles as it was being chased out of the mosque, according to the news report.

It was later shot dead by a member of the congregation who had a shotgun.