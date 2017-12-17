Why the prolonged power outage in Johor? MP asks

Liew said the Energy Commission must assess the situation and order TNB to compensate users for losses incurred during the span of incident. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong wants the government and the Energy Commission to act on an ongoing power outage in some parts of Southern Johor.

Liew said that the outage started on Tuesday, and that the crisis has yet to be effectively dealt with.

“I call on Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili and Energy Commission Chairman Datuk Abdul Razak bin Abdul Majid to step forward and provide explanation to the public.

“Both have so far remained silent on the subject,” he said in a statement after holding a press conference with several other DAP members from the state yesterday.

Liew said the Energy Commission, the body that is governing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), must assess the situation and order TNB to compensate users for losses incurred during the span of incident.

“The issues of energy and water security must be given top priority in development planning and execution.

“It is therefore crucial for the Government to be upfront about the causes of the breakdown and explain the subsequent remedial steps to the public to stop further erosion of public confidence,” he said.

Last Wednesday, TNB said electricity supply has been restored in more than 95 per cent of the affected areas.

A Bernama report said Bukit Indah, Horizon Hills, Hotel Granada, Nusa Idaman and parts of Taman Ungku Tun Aminah were hit by the outage.