Why double-standards in police probes involving opposition leaders? Guan Eng asks

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng says he is shocked that a 13-year-old boy can 'persuade' the police to investigate him for sedition over remarks made last year. — Picture by KEOoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng today accused the police of practising double-standards when it came to investigating opposition leaders based on reports, claiming that such efficiency is not practised when similar complaints are lodged against Barisan Nasional leaders.

In a statement, Lim said he was shocked that a 13-year-old boy could "persuade" the police to investigate him for sedition over remarks made last year.

He contrasted this with the police's lack of action when it came to threats against his own family and how his own son was falsely accused of molesting a classmate.

“The latest speedy investigation by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) on 13 January 2017, against me under the Sedition Act based on a police report lodged on 24 November 2016 raises very serious questions why such similar action was not taken against BN leaders when police reports are lodged against them,” he said.

“Even when I as Penang chief minister am threatened or my family members falsely accused of non-existent crimes, no quick action is taken by the police or the Federal government authorities against the perpetrators,” Lim added.

He pointed out that police had yet to arrest those who had wrongly accused his son, and that it has been six years since the incident took place.

“This was given wide publicity nationally. The picture of the alleged victim was even posted on the internet by pro-Umno bloggers.

“Till now the pro-Umno bloggers are still not punished despite being clearly identified as the perpetrators for this barbaric crime against my child, who was a minor at that time,” Lim added.

It is understood that Lim is being investigated for alleged sedition over his statement on the proposed amendments to the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

Lim had said in a statement in November last year that the DAP opposes the proposal for the law also known as Act 355, claiming it is “hudud-like” and runs contrary to the Federal Constitution.

Lim also claimed that the failure of several Barisan Nasional component parties to leave rhe ruling coalition was seen as a form of tacit approval of Umno's support for the private member’s Bill by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to raise the punishment cap by Shariah courts.