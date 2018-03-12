Why don’t we talk on TV? Wan Saiful tells Bung

Wan Saiful said he could not understand Bung's main point in the latter's open letter to him. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member Wan Saiful Wan Jan told Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin today to set up a discussion with him on live television amid an argument over obesity.

Wan Saiful said he could not understand the Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker’s main point in the latter’s open letter to him, in which Bung challenged the former to run in his seat that he has held for four terms since 1999.

“To help him clarify, may I suggest he asks RTM1 to host both of us on a live programme? Don't just squirm back to where he feels safe,” Wan Saiful, who is PPBM strategy and policy bureau deputy chairman, said on Facebook.

Bung, in his letter, said his remarks on obesity were intentionally made to counter the Opposition’s allegation that Malaysia was headed for bankruptcy.

In his initial statement on obesity, Bung said Malaysia was prosperous and Malaysians were blessed for being able to overeat.

He said that many Malaysians suffered from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart-related illnesses because they could afford to eat meat often.

Wan Saiful responded and said Bung and other Umno MPs were “lacking in class and intellect”.