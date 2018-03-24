Who is Leng Yein, ‘Malaysia’s hottest DJ’ and alleged abuse victim?

One of the photos shared by Leng Yein on her Facebook page.KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Leng Yein, the female DJ who accused her ex-boyfriend of abusing her, has been a popular figure in Malaysia for over a decade with a reputation for flaunting her looks.

The Penang-born personality first entered the public sphere when she was crowned Miss Pahang at 18, before becoming a finalist at the 2003 Miss Malaysia.

She began modelling at the same age and competed in pageants for several years.

For a time, she was considered Malaysia’s “car queen”, courtesy of owning a pink Hummer and doing a number of racy shoots for motoring magazines.

Yein, 33, has also made frequent appearances as cover girl on publications such as FHM, where she earned the title “Most Wanted Woman in Malaysia” in 2015.

These are just a handful of a number of ventures that she is said to have undertaken. Her talents extend to singing and acting as well. It is written on various blogs that she owns multiple businesses that include a fashion accessories store, tattoo parlour, beauty salon and mamak shop in Setapak.

DJing is how she found fame, however, both in Malaysia and regionally.

Yein has performed at venues up and down the country since the mid-2000s and mixed over in Singapore, Bangkok and Taiwan, where she has dedicated fan bases. One of her earliest gigs was at Zouk KL, a club she has continued to play at over the years.

Her star was propelled by speaking openly about undergoing cosmetic surgery. She first got a nose job, followed by breast implants and dimples on her cheeks.

Nightlife portal EDMDroid has named her sexiest female DJ in Asia for four years running since 2014, around the same time she was ranked No 87 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 poll.

Over the past couple of years, Yein has shared her music platform with her sister Sean who supports her shows as an emcee or “hype girl”.

The Leng girls are both social media influencers. Yein has over three million followers tuned in to her daily Facebook updates, while Sean boasts over 280,000 followers on Instagram.

Together they regularly post as travel bloggers.

Yein’s claims of domestic abuse went viral yesterday. She shared graphic images appearing to show blood splattered on her hair and hands, as well as cuts and bruises on her face and limbs.

She wrote in a Facebook post that she had been beaten over the course of a two-year relationship with a boyfriend she recently broke up with.

Yein was initially scared to speak up against the ex, as he was a “powerful” lawyer. He had made threats of violence, including saying he could kill Yein and her sister, according to the DJ.

“I am not afraid of the TRUTH. This is NOT LOVE. Domestic violence is NOT RIGHT,” the update read.

Yein said she had broken up with the man before she had surgery in Taiwan earlier this week.

She was forced to have an operation on her breasts after suffering a severe allergic reaction to eating seafood in Singapore during a recent work trip. The reaction left her left boob swelling with pus.

Yein said she returned home to find her ex-partner still there.

Shortly before sharing the bloodied photos, which appear to have been taken at an earlier date, she live-streamed an argument with her other half which lasted over 10 minutes.

The pair yelled at each other before Yein locked herself in a bedroom and broke down in tears.