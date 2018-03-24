Who is Leng Yein, ‘Malaysia’s hottest DJ’ and alleged abuse victim?

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Leng Yein, the female DJ who accused her ex-boyfriend of abusing her, has been a popular figure in Malaysia for over a decade with a reputation for flaunting her looks.
The Penang-born personality first entered the public sphere when she was crowned Miss Pahang at 18, before becoming a finalist at the 2003 Miss Malaysia.
She began modelling at the same age and competed in pageants for several years.
For a time, she was considered Malaysia’s “car queen”, courtesy of owning a pink Hummer and doing a number of racy shoots for motoring magazines.
Yein, 33, has also made frequent appearances as cover girl on publications such as FHM, where she earned the title “Most Wanted Woman in Malaysia” in 2015.
These are just a handful of a number of ventures that she is said to have undertaken. Her talents extend to singing and acting as well. It is written on various blogs that she owns multiple businesses that include a fashion accessories store, tattoo parlour, beauty salon and mamak shop in Setapak.
DJing is how she found fame, however, both in Malaysia and regionally.
Yein has performed at venues up and down the country since the mid-2000s and mixed over in Singapore, Bangkok and Taiwan, where she has dedicated fan bases. One of her earliest gigs was at Zouk KL, a club she has continued to play at over the years.
Her star was propelled by speaking openly about undergoing cosmetic surgery. She first got a nose job, followed by breast implants and dimples on her cheeks.
全部妳想要的需要的折扣 東西 All the things u need with discounts 化妝師 CL CindyMakeup Service Cindy Lim WhatsApp: +60179623455 ______________________________________________________________________ 指甲美甲 全部 30% 折扣 Nails , pedicure manicure, nails extensions ALL 30% Discount Whatssap：+60 16 266 6959 ______________________________________________________________________ Hair Extensions 接髮 Whatssap : 017-2828023 ______________________________________________________________________ Hair Quarters Hair coloring , hair treatments & Redken Products discount 染髮， 護髮 和 Redken 產品 折扣 Whatssap : +60 19 220 2322 ______________________________________________________________________ 姐最喜欢的Klara Cosmetics 化妝品 口紅 刷子 Klara Cosmetics eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, cc creams , foundation stick, skin care, lipstick, lipgloss, brushes and all products 15% discount www.klaracosmetics.com.my Whatssap : +60 12-345 0343 所有單品 折扣 15% discount code : LY15 ______________________________________________________________________ 日本化妝品牌DOLLYWINK 眼睫毛 眼睫毛膏 眼睫毛貼 雙眼皮貼 眼睫毛夾子 眼睫毛漿糊 眼線筆 眉毛筆 全部10% 折扣 Japan DOLLYWINK eyeliner , eyelash glue, double eyelid tape , fake eyelashes , eyeshadows ALL 10% discount https://www.facebook.com/DollywinkMalaysia/ Whatsapp: +6019-6751655 Wechat : goldencorner8978 全部單品都有 10% 折扣Code: LY10 附加小禮物 Promo Code: LY10 for 10% discount + free gifts ______________________________________________________________________ 吉隆坡 MY CLINIC 微整形 減肥 皮膚問題 臉部提拉 botox 洗臉 紋眉 紋眼線 雀斑問題 疤痕消除 痘痘肌膚 永久脫毛 等等美容護理 全部 統統都 30% 折扣 Slimming, skin problems, skin lifting, fullers, botox, whitening drips, facials, tattoo removal, pigmentation problems, freckles removal, permanent hair removal etc beauty treatments ALL 30% discount Whatssap : +60 16-998 8337 ______________________________________________________________________ 抽脂 整形 穴骨 消脂 豐臀 豐胸 鼻子 雙眼皮 開大眼睛 等等整形的問題 台灣 整形診所 JUST MAKE Taiwan Plastic Surgery Centre Whatssap : +886 909 193 509 ______________________________________________________________________ 漂白牙齒，綁牙，套牙，補牙，種牙，拔牙等等牙齒問題 折扣 Crowning, fillings, dental checkups, teeth whitening , braces etc Dentist discount Whatssap : +60 19-343 2328 _______________________________________________________
Nightlife portal EDMDroid has named her sexiest female DJ in Asia for four years running since 2014, around the same time she was ranked No 87 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 poll.
Over the past couple of years, Yein has shared her music platform with her sister Sean who supports her shows as an emcee or “hype girl”.
The Leng girls are both social media influencers. Yein has over three million followers tuned in to her daily Facebook updates, while Sean boasts over 280,000 followers on Instagram.
Together they regularly post as travel bloggers.
這星期在豪華郵輪度過🚢 自己的房間很大也有私人陽台健身房游泳池 無限飲料食物 還有很大游泳池 溜冰場戲院 好玩的活動 也有得看秀 玩遊戲 有賭場 有spa 要什麼有什麼 哈哈哈。好屌⋯ Royal Caribbean International’s Mariner Of The Seas has a casino, hugeeeee cabin rooms with private balcony deck, alot of swimming pools and jacuzzis, unlimited drinks and food available 24 hours, a huge gym, spa, cinema, theatre, and endless games and entertainments around the clock, ice skating rink, rock climbing facilities, and alot exciting games and places to explore while cruising into the beautiful sunset 🌅 with Golden Destinations #rcisg #RoyalCaribbean #MarineroftheSeas #GoldenDestinations #GD #GDKOLFAM Thank you mama @elyseleong 📷 @tiger.mint
Yein’s claims of domestic abuse went viral yesterday. She shared graphic images appearing to show blood splattered on her hair and hands, as well as cuts and bruises on her face and limbs.
She wrote in a Facebook post that she had been beaten over the course of a two-year relationship with a boyfriend she recently broke up with.
Yein was initially scared to speak up against the ex, as he was a “powerful” lawyer. He had made threats of violence, including saying he could kill Yein and her sister, according to the DJ.
“I am not afraid of the TRUTH. This is NOT LOVE. Domestic violence is NOT RIGHT,” the update read.
Yein said she had broken up with the man before she had surgery in Taiwan earlier this week.
She was forced to have an operation on her breasts after suffering a severe allergic reaction to eating seafood in Singapore during a recent work trip. The reaction left her left boob swelling with pus.
Yein said she returned home to find her ex-partner still there.
Shortly before sharing the bloodied photos, which appear to have been taken at an earlier date, she live-streamed an argument with her other half which lasted over 10 minutes.
The pair yelled at each other before Yein locked herself in a bedroom and broke down in tears.