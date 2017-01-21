We will improve basic facilities in Sabah flood relief centres, minister says

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, June 9, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA MARUDU, Jan 21 — Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (PMD) Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has assured that basic facilities at all relief centres in Sabah will be further improved.

He said among the amenities that would be given priority were cooking facilities, toilets and bathrooms.

“Most importantly, I want to ensure that the relief centre is well taken care of, in terms of the sleeping and dining areas as well as bathrooms. In most places, we found issues with toilets and cooking facilities,” he said.

Shahidan was speaking to reporters after visiting flood victims in several relief centres here today.

Also present were Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who is also Kota Marudu MP.

On the visit today, Shahidan said all relief centres were well coordinated through close cooperation among related government agencies and Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders on the ground.

On the extent of damage caused by the disaster, Shahidan said his department was still gathering information before assistance was channelled to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Ongkili said his ministry will identify and gather information on the needs of registered relief centres in Kota Marudu to be sent to the PMD for further action.

On the initial estimated damage to agricultural land such as rice fields and basic facilities such as bridges and roads, he said it was about RM15 million. — Bernama