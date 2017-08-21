We helped you win impossible seats, DAP tells PAS

Lim Kit Siang said all three parties had benefited from each other’s campaign machinery and grassroot support during the 2013 and 2008 general elections. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang reminded PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today that DAP and PKR had helped PAS win purportedly impossible seats in previous elections.

The Gelang Patah MP said all three parties — DAP, PKR and PAS — had benefited from each other’s campaign machinery and grassroot support during the 2013 and 2008 general elections which saw the Opposition recording their best electoral performances.

“I agree that PAS had helped DAP and PKR candidates, but he seems to have lost sight of the equally undeniable and indisputable fact that DAP and PKR machineries and grassroot support had helped PAS candidates to win in constituencies they had never thought possible to win in the past.

“All the three parties of DAP, PAS and PKR have benefitted from the partnership in Pakatan Rakyat in the 2013 General Election,” Lim wrote in his blog today.

The DAP veteran was responding to Abdul Hadi’s statement in an exclusive interview with local daily Berita Harian yesterday.

He also pointed out that any time the three parties worked together, from the time when they contested as Barisan Alternatif (BA) in the 10th (1999) general elections to the 12th (2008) and 13th (2013) general elections, all three parties achieved their best results.

He added that in the last elections, PAS itself changed from a regional party whose strongholds lay in the Northern Malay heartlands of Kedah, Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu, to a “national” party with parliamentary and/or state assembly representations in every state in peninsular Malaysia barring Negri Sembilan.

“Ethnically mixed constituencies — where no one race is more than 60 per cent of voters — used to be BN’s stronghold. However, with Umno’s increasingly right wing positions and the poor record of governance by the BN, Pakatan Rakyat was able to capture a majority of these mixed seats in Peninsula Malaysia,” said Lim.

The year 1999 saw PAS winning 27 out of 62 contested parliamentary seats, nearly a fourfold jump from its previous performance in 1995 where it only won 7 out of 45 seats. That year also saw PAS’s state assembly representation increase threefold to 98 seats out of 234 seats contested, from 33 seats out of 171 seats it contested in 1995.

The 2004 results saw PAS only able to win six out of the 86 parliamentary seats they contested, while state assembly representation dropped to 36 out of 265 seats contested.

Under the banner of Pakatan Rakyat in 2008, PAS gained grounds by winning 23 parliamentary seats and 84 state assembly seats. The year 2013 saw them taking in 21 parliamentary seats and 85 state assembly seats.

“For the DAP, our partnership in Pakatan Rakyat has enabled the DAP to win 38 parliamentary seats and 107 state assembly seats, including 16 ethnically-mixed parliamentary seats in Peninsular Malaysia with less than 60 per cent Chinese voters (nine with less than 50 per cent Chinese voters) and 44 “ethnically-mixed” state assembly seats with less than 60 per cent Chinese voters (15 of which with less than 50 per cent Chinese voters),” Lim said about their 2013 general election results.

He further questioned Abdul Hadi whether or not PAS was able to transform itself from a regional to a national party without the aid of DAP and PKR, who were already national parties when they formed Barisan Alternatif in 1999 and Pakatan Rakyat in 2008.

Pakatan Rakyat was dissolved in 2015 following disagreements between PAS and the DAP over the former’s push for hudud law.

Looking into the role that PAS will play in the upcoming 14th general election, Lim echoed Amanah vice-president Datuk Husam Musa who said that PAS will not be a “kingmaker” but more of a “puppet” or “suicide bomber”.

“Husam’s analysis tallied with what I have been saying for the past week — that the real contenders in the forthcoming 14th general election are Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, as PAS can only play a ‘spoiler’s role’ to split votes in three-corner fights to help Barisan Nasional to win,” said Lim.