We are still with Selangor government, PAS exco says

PAS vice-president Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad said Selangor state executive councillors from PAS were still with the state government. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Selangor state executive councillors from PAS are still with the state government, PAS vice-president Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad said today amid rumours of political instability.

Iskandar, who is also a state executive councillor, said that they would carry out their duties as usual and ensure that all state government programmes will be continued.

“Our excos will also continue to play an active and effective role in the government, which is in line with the commitment given to uphold the principles and state government policies since March 2008.

“We also pledge our support to the present leadership to ensure that all Selangor residents will be able to enjoy stability and continuous advocacy,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed that the Selangor state government was currently unstable, pointing out that the Mentri Besar’ position will be affected if PAS or DAP withdrew from the administration comprising PKR, PAS and the DAP.

However, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali dismissed Najib’s remarks, maintaining that the state government was still strong.

PAS resolved at its Muktamar last month to sever ties with PKR, although the decision ultimately lies with the party’s influential Syura Council.

Rumours of a snap election in Selangor and defections of several state assemblymen have swirled.