Warisan VP’s lawyer questions MACC wanted notice

Lawyer Martin Tommy said he will accompany Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Datuk Peter Anthony to the MACC office here tomorrow at about 2.30pm. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Datuk Peter Anthony was unaware he was wanted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said his lawyer Martin Tommy.

Tommy said the politician would meet with the commission as requested, adding that Anthony, 46, has no intention of absconding and has been resting in his hometown of Keningau with his family.

“We were not aware of the notice till we read it in the papers this morning. We were very surprised that it was the first time we had heard of it,” said Tommy.

He said that neither he, as the counsel on record for Anthony, nor his client had received any calls from MACC to come in previously.

“The MACC bail he is under is also still valid and doesn’t expire till January 26, there is no reason to issue this notice,” he said at a press conference today

Tommy said he will accompany Anthony to the MACC office here tomorrow at about 2.30pm.

MACC yesterday issued a notice calling for Anthony, and a lawyer, Michael Persius Ubu, to surrender themselves within 48 hours to facilitate investigations into the purchase of an RM155 million plot of oil palm land.

MORE TO COME