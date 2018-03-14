Want seats? Show your face for BN events, Zahid tells absent leaders

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at an Umno-organised programme at Taman Satria in Seremban March 13, 2018. ― Bernama picPETALING JAYA, March 14 — Barisan Nasional (BN) component leaders who want to contest in the 14th general elections should show some “respect” by attending grassroots events by their allies, the coalition’s deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also deputy prime minister and home minister had attended an Umno-organised programme at Taman Satria in Seremban, Negri Sembilan yesterday where he expressed open disappointment at the absence of some BN leaders.

“Please show your face even if we ask you to contest elsewhere. Help our candidates, you want seats but don’t attend programmes.

“You must show respect for the seats to be contested. Don’t give the excuse that you’re busy. I want an excellent record,” he was quoted saying in his speech during the programme by Harian Metro.

The Malay daily did not mention if Ahmad Zahid singled out the missing BN component but said MIC leaders attended the event but no MCA leader could be seen.

The Taman Satria event was organised by Paroi Umno, which falls under the Rembau parliamentary seat whose current MP is Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar.

Harian Metro reported some 6,000 residents showed up for the event.