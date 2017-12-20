Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Want an iPhone X? PTPTN may have one for you

Wednesday December 20, 2017
08:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Myanmar stops UN rights investigator from continuing inspectionMyanmar stops UN rights investigator from continuing inspection

Former Arsenal footballer Rosicky ends professional careerFormer Arsenal footballer Rosicky ends professional career

JB murder victim had gang ties, long police record, sources sayJB murder victim had gang ties, long police record, sources say

Uber dealt fresh blow as EU court rules it’s a taxi serviceUber dealt fresh blow as EU court rules it’s a taxi service

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PTPTN said any repayment of RM1,000 or more entitled borrowers to one entry in the contest. — Reuters picPTPTN said any repayment of RM1,000 or more entitled borrowers to one entry in the contest. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is offering an Apple iPhone X and 19 Huawei P10 smartphones as lucky draw prizes for prompt repayments of its study loans.

In an announcement on its website, the firm said any repayment of RM1,000 or more entitled borrowers to one entry in the contest.

It did not state which model of the iPhone X would be given out, but prices for the premium smartphone begin at RM5,149.

The P10 officially retails for RM2,499.

The contest runs from December 1 until 31, in conjunction with the extended period for discounted repayments.

The PTPTN has a longstanding problem with delinquent loans, and is owed over RM11 billion in arrears.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline