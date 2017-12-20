Want an iPhone X? PTPTN may have one for you

PTPTN said any repayment of RM1,000 or more entitled borrowers to one entry in the contest. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is offering an Apple iPhone X and 19 Huawei P10 smartphones as lucky draw prizes for prompt repayments of its study loans.

In an announcement on its website, the firm said any repayment of RM1,000 or more entitled borrowers to one entry in the contest.

It did not state which model of the iPhone X would be given out, but prices for the premium smartphone begin at RM5,149.

The P10 officially retails for RM2,499.

The contest runs from December 1 until 31, in conjunction with the extended period for discounted repayments.

The PTPTN has a longstanding problem with delinquent loans, and is owed over RM11 billion in arrears.