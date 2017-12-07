Wanita Umno wants qualified women to get posts

Wanita Umno members at the opening of the 71st Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — As the 14th general elections draws closer, Umno’s Wanita wing is showcasing a more vocal stance in demands for the leadership to carry out its promises for Malaysian women.

Pagoh Wanita Umno chief Senator Datuk Noriah Mahat said the wing was not asking for more than what was promised, except for the party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak to honour his pledges, especially regarding the 30 per cent quota for women in the Upper House.

“The men have gotten more than what we got. What we ask for is not much, and I am confident the president will keep his promise.

“We also would like to see more women appointed as ministers and deputy minister in the Cabinet,” she said.

Noriah said there were many female candidates who were eligible for ministerial posts, and had suggested that the women in the party were even qualified to take up the presidential post.

“Women can do it, but the problem is people don’t believe that women can actually hold the top post,” she said during the motion on Najib’s presidential speech at the party’s annual general assembly, here, today.

“I am confident that we will get what we want, because if you look at our beloved president’s face, he is a good man.

“That is why Datin Seri Rosmah (Mansor) loves him,” joked Noriah, referring to Najib’s wife.

Najib had said he wanted to see more women participation in politics as it would better reflect the electorate and make the political process more inclusive.

He had also acknowledged the reliance of the party on the women’s wing for maintaining grassroots relationship, making them the backbone of the party.