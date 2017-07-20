Wanita Amanah denies being ‘moral police’, but praises ministry for barring ‘Despacito’

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said that RTM will cease broadcasting the global hit song, ‘Despacito’, at all its radio and television stations immediately. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Amanah women's wing, Awan, today denied advocating moral policing after its demand for radio stations to cease airing the Spanish-language single Despacito was heavily criticised by Malaysians on social media.

In a statement, Awan thanked and praised the Communications and Multimedia Ministry for halting the broadcast of the song on all of its radio and television stations, saying that the decision was a relief for “women and mothers.”

“One thing that must be stressed is that the people in this country are not anti-entertainment by doing so (calling for the ban), but we do not want unhealthy elements to fester and become a norm for the younger generation today.

“Accusations that this preventive measure is an attempt at becoming a 'moral police' is also inaccurate, what more when we and other complainants have chosen a more harmonious approach without any violence or physical altercation.” the statement by Awan read.

Awan suggested that the ministry create a “platform” upon which people could give feedback or lodge complaints about such matters if there are songs. lyrics or movies that breach guidelines provided by television and radio stations in Malaysia.

Last night, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will cease broadcasting the global hit song, Despacito, at all its radio and television stations immediately.

He reportedly said the RTM evaluation panel decided to withdraw the approval to play the song after a re-evaluation.

The song by Puerto Rican singer singer Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee briefly dethroned Internet sensation Gangnam Style as the most-watched video on YouTube, but has since dipped to its current fifth place.