Violence erupts at Dr M forum (VIDEO)

Flares were set off inside the hall during the Nothing To Hide 2.0 Forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 13 — Assailants set off flares in a hall here today where Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was speaking and attacked some of the forum participants with chairs.

In what was believed to be a staged attempt at sabotaging the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” event, bottles were also thrown at the audience members when the former prime minister was taking questions from the audience.

A mass brawl was sparked off after security members were forced to retaliate.

Dr Mahathir, stunned by the chaos, just stood and watch as the tussle between the assailants and the security forces spread across the hall and prompted innocent bystanders to flee for safety.

Moments after the brawl started, security personnel quickly escorted the former prime minister, his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah and other national Pakatan Harapan leaders to the rear exit of the Raja Muda Musa Hall.

No police officers were seen during the fracas.

A security member from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Youth wing, Armada Bersatu, said they suspected that the assailants were hired by some elements within rival party Umno to cause trouble.

“We received intel that they were planning to cause problems,” the party worker said.

“We realised this when we saw hundreds of youths that are not members of Armada… we feared something would happen,” he added.

Most of the suspects appeared to be youths in their early 20s.

The chaos erupted just after a member of the audience asked Dr Mahathir to clarify the Memali incident, asking the former premier if the force used against the Memali protesters by the police at the time was justified.

“They (protesters) only used knifes and sharpened bamboos Tun? How can you justify (the force)?” the man asked.

Dr Mahathir, responding calmly, said, “Four policemen were killed. What do you think they killed them with? What the police did was proportionate with the force, it was their SOP”.

MORE TO COME