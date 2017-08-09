Village in Sarawak declared as rabies-infected area

File picture shows a Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, Aug 9 — Kampung Kula, an Iban village in Serian Division, was today declared by the state disaster management committee (SDMC) as rabies-infected area after a seven-year old boy was confirmed to have been infected by rabies virus.

The order was signed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in his capacity as the committee chairman.

“With the latest order, there are now 23 areas in Sarawak which have been declared as rabies-infected,” SDMC said in a statement.

The boy is now in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sarawak General Hospital.

He was reported to have been bitten by a village dog on June 17 and has received three dosages of anti-rabies virus vaccine at the Serian District Hospital on July 21, 24 and 28.

“He was due to receive the fourth dosage on August 4, but on August 1, he was having high fever, coughing and vomiting and was later admitted to the Serian hospital,” SDMC said.

It said when his condition was worsening, he was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital on August 3.

“He is now given life support system and his condition is critical,” it said, adding that his blood sample showed that it was positive with rabies virus.

SDMC said it has dispatched two teams to Kampung Kula to monitor and gather more information.