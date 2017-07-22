Vietnamese woman, cop found dead in apparent murder-cum-suicide

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A Vietnamese woman and a police corporal were found dead with gunshot wounds in a room of a flat in a four-storey building in Taman Cantik, Cheras yesterday.

The 25-year-old corporal is attached to a special integrated investigation team at Federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman, while details of the woman, believed to be in her 20s, were not immediately available.

City police chief Datuk Amar Singh said the case was believed to be a murder-cum-suicide incident.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Chong Kok Sin said the two were found inside a room of the unit on the first floor of the flat.

The discovery was made by the policeman’s brother when he went to the flat after attempts to contact him failed.

“The brother then alerted the police,” Chong said.

He added a Steyr M6 gun issued by the police force was found in the woman’s hand.

Investigations were under way to determine the motive behind the shooting.

“We are also trying to find out how the woman was related to the man,” he said.

The two were believed to have moved into the rented property two months ago.

The remains were sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital for post-mortem which is slated to take place today.