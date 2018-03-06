Veterans group wants CID director investigated over Oz cash haul

Patriot's Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said an investigation into the funds contained in CID director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin's Australian bank account was vital to preserve the integrity of Malaysia’s security agencies. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysian authorities must conduct a “thorough and independent” investigation of the RM971,800 that Australia confiscated from a senior Malaysian police official, said the National Patriot Association (Patriot).

Patriot president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said an investigation into the funds contained in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin's Australian bank account was vital to preserve the integrity of Malaysia’s security agencies.

“It is our firm believe that members of our security forces (ATM and PDRM), especially the top leaders, should not only be viewed with high esteem and impeccable integrity, but whenever any doubt or suspicion is cast upon their integrity, no effort should be spared, to ensure that the general public is satisfied the accusation/suspicion has been thoroughly and independently investigated with full transparency and without fear or favour.

“Without prejudice to the innocence of Wan Ahmad Najmuddin, we strongly feel that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should have investigated this case and should proceed forthwith,” he said in a statement.

Last week it was reported that Australian police froze Wan Ahmad’s Commonwealth Bank account in Sydney for suspected money laundering.

English daily theSun reported yesterday that the MACC was investigating the matter.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki the probe was started after a whistleblower lodged a report on the matter.

“We will take that into consideration and with the fresh information we received from the whistleblower, we will initiate an investigation as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the complainant will be shielded under the Whistleblowers Protection Act.

Azam added that his investigators will liaise with both Malaysian and Australian police on the matter.