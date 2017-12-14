Veteran actor Latiff Borgiba dies of old age

KUALA LUMPUR, Devc 14 — Popular veteran actor Latiff Borgiba died of old age at his residence in Setapak, at 3pm today.

Latiff’s remains was brought to the Al Ehsaniah surau, Danau Kota apartment for prayers and buried at the Danau Kota Muslim Cemetery after Isya’ prayers tonight, said Hafiz Nafiah, secretary of the Association of Malaysian Artistes (Seniman).

“Latiff, 80, leaves behind a widow and 16 children,” he told Bernama.

Throughout his life as an actor, Latiff’s name was synonymous with antagonistic characters both in movies and dramas since his involvement in the industry in the 1960s.

Latiff had acted in several movies including ‘Dang Lenggang’, ‘Ribut DiHujung Senja’ and ‘Anakku Suamiku’ while in television drama, Latiff had starred in the 13-episode ‘Tekukur Tak Berbunyi Lagi’. — Bernama