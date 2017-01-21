IGP: Use smartphones to make police reports

Khalid shows the ‘Ops Selamat’ safety campaign sticker on police motorcycles yesterday. — Picture by Bernama PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — Motorists involved in accidents along the North-South Expressway between Sungai Besi and Seremban can now lodge police reports using their smartphones.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar announced this pilot project when he launched the “Ops Selamat” road safety campaign yesterday.

“Complainants no longer have to go to a police station to lodge a report. They can do it via smart phones at the accident scene. This will make lodging reports easier,” said Khalid.

This only applies to accidents which do not involve minors and injuries and this pilot project is only applicable to accidents between Sungai Besi and Seremban,” Khalid said.

Federal Traffic (Investigation and Enforcement) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Mahamad Akhir Darus told Malay Mail that during the duration of the pilot project, policemen would be deployed at toll plazas and rest areas between Sungai Besi and Seremban.

When involved in a minor accident, motorists can call the emergency services at 999, or PLUSline at 1800 88 0000 to report the incident.

The officers at the nearest toll plaza or rest area will proceed to the scene. The motorist can park in the emergency lane and wait for the police who should take no longer than 30 minutes to arrive depending on the distance and traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, the IGP said that police had detained a man and are looking for several others over last Saturday’s assault on a lorry driver at Puncak Athenaeum condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang.

The assault was recorded and went viral with scenes which drew ire from the public.

He advised those involved in the incident to come forward.

“Turn yourselves in, we know who you are and don’t wait for us to come knocking,” he said.

Khalid said Ampang police have been ordered to track down those sought.

