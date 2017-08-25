Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

US Navy recovers second body in search for sailors missing after collision

Tools

The first body of a missing US sailor lost in the collision of guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain with an oil tanker recovered via KD Handalan August 21, 2017. — Bernama picThe first body of a missing US sailor lost in the collision of guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain with an oil tanker recovered via KD Handalan August 21, 2017. — Bernama picSINGAPORE, Aug 25 — US Navy and Marine Corps divers have recovered and identified a second body in the search for ten sailors missing after a collision between a guided-missile destroyer and merchant vessel near Singapore earlier this week, the US Navy said today.

The USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant tanker in waters near Singapore and Malaysia on Monday, which led to an international search-and-rescue operation for the missing sailors. The navy recovered the first body from inside the hull of the warship earlier this week.

"More divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue search and recovery operations for eight missing sailors inside flooded compartments of the ship," the U.S. Seventh Fleet said in statement on its website.

Yesterday, the US Navy suspended the wider search and rescue operation to focus recovery efforts on the damaged hull of the ship, which is moored at Singapore's Changi Naval Base.

The Navy has already released the names of all the sailors who were missing. — Reuters

