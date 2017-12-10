Up to PM to decide on candidate for Cameron Highlands, says Kayveas

Tan Sri M. Kayveas said MyPPP is leaving it to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to decide on the candidate for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in GE14. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaCAMERON HIGHLANDS, Dec 10 — MyPPP is leaving it to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to decide on the candidate for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in the 14th General Election (GE14), said its president Tan Sri M Kayveas.

Kayveas said that he was confident the Prime Minister would make the right decision in determining the candidate to stand in the area to ensure victory for the Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I have met Datuk Seri Dr Subramaniam (MIC president) to discuss the matter (candidate) but it would be unfair if I were to coerce him into handing over the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat to MyPPP.

“As such, we just need the Prime Minister to make the announcement. What’s important as component parties (of BN), we must maintain the spirit of friendship for a stronger unity in the coalition,” he said.

Kayveas, who is also the Transport Ministry’s advisor told this to Bernama after launching the ‘Senyum Ceria Bersama Tan Sri M Kayveas’ programme organised by Puteri MyPPP at the Kampung Susu Orang Asli Settlement here today.

Kayveas added that the MIC, which usually contests the seat, should also accept it open-heartedly should the Prime Minister decide on a MyPPP candidate for it. — Bernama