Unrecognised 1MDB news considered fake, says deputy minister

Datuk Seri Jailani Johari says news on 1MDB which is not recognised by the authorities is considered fake. ― Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― Any news related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) which is not recognised by the authorities, is considered false information.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Jailani Johari said the case was investigated by the authorities such as the Royal Malaysia Police and the Attorney-General's Chambers, while investigative reports were tabled to the National Accounts Committee (PAC) with government and Opposition representatives.

“The proceedings have been done transparently. The Hansard can be read on the Parliament website. The PAC report has also been published and readable on the same site, PAC's proposals have been fully accepted and fully implemented by the government. The rationalisation process has also been well implemented.

“In view of this, the government is of the stand that other than information which is confirmed by the authorities as mentioned, any information other than that will be acknowledged as false information,” he said when winding up the debate on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's speech for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, today.

Hence, he said the issue should not be turned into a polemic especially by the opposition who always raised the matter. ― Bernama