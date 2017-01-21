UniKL recognises UEC as entry qualification, says MARA chairman

Tan Sri Annuar Musa says UniKL recognises the Unified Examinations Certificate as an entry qualification to its university. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa today clarified that the Unified Examinations Certificate (UEC) is recognised by Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) as an entry qualification to its university.

Although UniKL is under MARA, he said it is a private higher learning institution which has received approval from the Higher Education Ministry to accept applications from UEC holders.

“Many overlooked this and thought UniKL is a public university because it is under MARA, when in fact it is a private institution of higher learning.

“I have checked UniKL policies and indeed we are allowed to accept graduates of UEC and other international certification such as O-Level,” he said to reporters after visiting the Permai Learning Center in Ampang.

As such, he encouraged UEC holders to apply for the various courses offered by UNIKL, including Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) which is the main focus of the university.

“UEC holders are of high quality students and we hope this clarification will open their eyes to study at UniKL.

“Instead of going to Taiwan and other countries, take the opportunity to study here because we want to see the diversity of backgrounds at the university,” he added.

The UEC is a standardised examination conducted by leading Chinese education group Dong Zong (United School Committees Associations of Malaysia) in the country’s 60 Chinese secondary schools. In the 1960s, these schools were privatised after they chose to retain Mandarin as their medium of instruction.

The Higher Education Ministry had announced the recognition of UEC certificate only applied as admission point to local private universities and higher learning institutions, but not at public universities as the curriculum did not meet the requirements of the National Education Policy. ― Bernama