Unemployed man claims trial to charge of having IS-related items

Mohamad Saufi Ibrahim, 22, was charged with having a sticker bearing the image of the IS flag, two books titled Tarbiyah Jihadiyah Volume 1-6 and Volume 17, and 10 pictures showing the terror group’s actions. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a charge of possessing items related to the IS terror group.

The accused, who was represented by lawyer Imran Mohd Farouk, had allegedly committed the offence at Tanjung Bungah Apartment in Tanjung Bungah, Penang at 3.15pm on July 15, 2016.

The charge under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, and confiscation of the prohibited items, upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak set Aug 28 for case mention and Sept 25 to 27 for hearing.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadzlan Mohd Noor appeared for the prosecution at today’s proceeding. — Bernama